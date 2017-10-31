ON FIRE – Cover Reveal

BURN, BABY, BURN Capable of creation and destruction, fire burns within us. Behind the thick, black smoke of our lives, we blaze with our own unique flame. While love compels some, others feed greed and lust into their hearths. A tool for the deft hand, used with magic or as a weapon, but irresponsibility leaves […]

via ON FIRE Cover Reveal — Transmundane Press

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “ON FIRE – Cover Reveal

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s