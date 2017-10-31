BURN, BABY, BURN Capable of creation and destruction, fire burns within us. Behind the thick, black smoke of our lives, we blaze with our own unique flame. While love compels some, others feed greed and lust into their hearths. A tool for the deft hand, used with magic or as a weapon, but irresponsibility leaves […]
via ON FIRE Cover Reveal — Transmundane Press
4 thoughts on “ON FIRE – Cover Reveal”
are you in it???
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am. My paranormal romance set between Lebanon and the USA: Désolé Habibti 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
yay yay yay yay yay!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congrats!!
LikeLike